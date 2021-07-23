SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

FLOW opened at $76.16 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.