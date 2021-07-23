HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 223.49% from the company’s current price.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

