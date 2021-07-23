Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

