Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.