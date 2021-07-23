Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

