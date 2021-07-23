Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Continental Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.