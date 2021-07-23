Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $155.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.95 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

