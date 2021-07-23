Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Stephens from $405.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $452.17.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $538.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

