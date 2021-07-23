BTIG Research Trims Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.
Shares of TMHC opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
