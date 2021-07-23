BTIG Research Trims Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

