FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Cut by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

