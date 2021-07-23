MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

