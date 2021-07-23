US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

