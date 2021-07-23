Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by Truist from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

