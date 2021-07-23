Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Itron in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $93.97 on Thursday. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Itron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Itron by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

