National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

