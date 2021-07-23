National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.