Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANGN. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $327.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $5,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

