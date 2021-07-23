Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.