Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.