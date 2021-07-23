Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

ABNB stock opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 90.7% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.2% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $4,254,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 78.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.