Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Sell

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

