Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.55. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 2,038 shares traded.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $24,466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 45,746 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

