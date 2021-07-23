MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $501.78

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $501.78, but opened at $531.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $534.42, with a volume of 6,444 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
