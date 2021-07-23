MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $501.78

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $501.78, but opened at $531.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $534.42, with a volume of 6,444 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.15.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

