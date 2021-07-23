RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,555.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,555 ($33.38) and last traded at GBX 2,555 ($33.38), with a volume of 50168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,484.51. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Mike Power bought 411 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

