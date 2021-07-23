Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.95

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.95 and last traded at $119.95, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after acquiring an additional 257,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

