Future (LON:FUTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,524.00

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,524 ($46.04) and last traded at GBX 3,500 ($45.73), with a volume of 242953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,210 ($41.94).

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,140 ($41.02) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,005.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.22.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

