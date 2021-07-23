FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.78

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$229.78 and last traded at C$229.04, with a volume of 2355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$226.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSV. Raymond James cut FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$209.29. The stock has a market cap of C$10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$847.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

