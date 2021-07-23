The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

