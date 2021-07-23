The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

