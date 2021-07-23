Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Remark stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.00. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 193,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the first quarter valued at $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 145,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Remark by 293.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the first quarter valued at $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

