Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161.74 ($2.11). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.11), with a volume of 4,907 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of £21.55 million and a P/E ratio of 18.80.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

