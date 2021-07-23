Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.