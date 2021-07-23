Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.02. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.