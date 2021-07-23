APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

