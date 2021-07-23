Newmont Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGT. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$75.67 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$95.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.35%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.