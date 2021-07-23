KeyCorp Comments on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

