Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.35 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

