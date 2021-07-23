FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of SYF opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.98.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

