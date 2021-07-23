Netflix, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $10.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.83. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $511.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.58.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

