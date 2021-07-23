Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

