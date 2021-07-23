Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOPKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Royal Vopak from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Royal Vopak stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.34. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.