Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.53%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.