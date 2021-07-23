Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

