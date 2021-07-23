First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FA. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of FA opened at $19.18 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

