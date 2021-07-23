Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $12.87 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

