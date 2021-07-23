Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,698,085.85. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,360 shares in the company, valued at C$89,329,349.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.