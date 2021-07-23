JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $740.30

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.30 ($9.67) and traded as high as GBX 764 ($9.98). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.94), with a volume of 54,123 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 740.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.62.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

