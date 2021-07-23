National Bankshares Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.17.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$11.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.38.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

