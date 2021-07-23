Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

