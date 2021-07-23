Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPX. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$41.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$26.78 and a twelve month high of C$42.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.