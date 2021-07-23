Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$496.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

