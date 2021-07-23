Artilium (LON:ARTA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.51). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 68,300 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347.25.

About Artilium (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

