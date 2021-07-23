FY2021 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $151,847,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $775,978,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 in the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

